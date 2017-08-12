Bryce Harper Injured In Nationals’ Win Over Giants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper sustained what appeared to be a serious injury when he slipped on a wet first base and his left leg buckled while running out a grounder early in the Washington Nationals’ 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Harper clutched at his left knee while on the wet field and put no weight on his left leg as he was helped off. The 2015 NL MVP left the game immediately, and the team had not provided an injury update by the time it ended early Sunday morning.

The result of the game meant little for Washington, which leads the NL East by 14 1/2 games, or San Francisco, which is out of contention. It didn’t begin until 10:06 p.m. after another extended weather delay, and it was raining when Harper lost his footing on a base that had water on it.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.