Hundreds Gather In Oakland, SF To Denounce White Supremacist Violence In Virginia

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Hundreds of counter-protesters were marching in Oakland, California to decry racism in the wake of deadly violence that erupted at a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

People gathered Saturday night to hear speakers and then marched peacefully downtown, chanting and waving signs and banners.

“I can’t believe we are still protesting Nazi’s,” said Larisa Roberts.

“Because people were injured counter-protesting, I’m here to stand in solidarity with all those in the East Bay and here in Oakland,” said Nick Travaglini.

Although a few cars were held up by the march, police say the demonstration is peaceful and there have been no arrests.

Many said they wanted to send a message to Washington and the White House.

“It’s not OK what’s happening right now,” said Cat Brooks. “There are children watching what’s happening in the streets today and it’s impacting them, both black and white.”

In San Francisco, people reacting to the events in Charlottesville gathered in Union Square.

Dozens held candles, and stood silently. At other times, they sang in unison. They denounced President Trump’s comments, calling them “insufficient.”

The vigil was organized by the group Indivisible.

A smaller rally held in Los Angeles Saturday night was peaceful.

The hastily arranged gatherings were in response to racist violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. A car plowed into a crowd that was peacefully protesting against a white nationalist rally, killing one woman and injuring 19.

Authorities say an Ohio man driving the car was charged with second-degree murder. He has been identified by police as 20-year-old James Alex Fields.

Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issued a statement saying, in part, “The vile beliefs of the perpetrators of this violence insult our fundamental American values and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Meanwhile, Virginia’s governor has declared a state of emergency in his city.