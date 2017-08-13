Help Needed In San Francisco Cold Case Murder

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were seeking the public’s help in solving the homicide of a teenager more than a decade ago.

According to police, on Aug. 14, 2006 at 3:14 p.m., Aubrey Abrakasa, 17, was shot multiple times and killed at the intersection of Grove and Baker streets in San Francisco.

The case has never been solved and the office of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has authorized a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police Inspector Kevin Jones at (415) 553-1145. Information can be submitted anonymously by calling the Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or sending a text to TIP411 and beginning the message with SFPD.

Aubrey’s mother, Paulette Brown, will be at the corner of Groveand Baker streets on Monday at 2 p.m. to hand out fliers and speak to the media. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department will also be on hand to answer questions, police said.