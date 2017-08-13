Richmond Man Dies in Solo Crash on Hwy 4 in Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old man from Richmond died in a solo vehicle collision on westbound state Highway 4 in Martinez Sunday morning.

The man was driving a white 2011 Toyota Camry on Highway 4 just east of Alhambra Avenue around 4 a.m., the according to the California Highway Patrol. It appears that the car veered off the north side of the roadway and directly into a tree, according to the CHP.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. No other cars were involved in the collision.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said, but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or events leading up to it is asked to contract the CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

