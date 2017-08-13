5 People Displaced After Car Crashes Into Union City Residence

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a residence early Sunday morning in Union City, according to an Alameda County Fire Department dispatcher.
The crash was first reported at 12:55 a.m. and occurred in the 3700 block of Horner Street near Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School, the dispatcher said.
Two adults and three children were displaced, the dispatcher said.
Further details were not immediately available.
