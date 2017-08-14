Man Arrested For Shooting Into Berkeley Home

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Berkeley police last week arrested a man they believe pulled the trigger in a shooting near San Pablo Park in July in which a bullet nearly hit a resident in the head.

Berkeley resident Anthony McCurty, 37, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Briggs Avenue in Alameda, where police served a search warrant.

Police said they believe McCurty was responsible for a shooting that occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on July 24 near the intersection of Acton and Burnett streets.

According to police, bullets from the gun did not hit anyone, but one bullet nearly hit a resident in the head when it passed through the wall of her home in the 1300 block of Burnett Street.

Information that investigators gathered during the arrest led them to an apartment in the 5600 block of Bay Street in Emeryville, where they found a stolen .45-caliber pistol and narcotics.

McCurty is being held in the county jail on $635,000 bail.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.