Man Arrested For Shooting Into Berkeley Home

August 14, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Anthony McCurty, Arrest, Berkeley, Shooting

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Berkeley police last week arrested a man they believe pulled the trigger in a shooting near San Pablo Park in July in which a bullet nearly hit a resident in the head.

Berkeley resident Anthony McCurty, 37, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Briggs Avenue in Alameda, where police served a search warrant.

Police said they believe McCurty was responsible for a shooting that occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on July 24 near the intersection of Acton and Burnett streets.

According to police, bullets from the gun did not hit anyone, but one bullet nearly hit a resident in the head when it passed through the wall of her home in the 1300 block of Burnett Street.

Information that investigators gathered during the arrest led them to an apartment in the 5600 block of Bay Street in Emeryville, where they found a stolen .45-caliber pistol and narcotics.

McCurty is being held in the county jail on $635,000 bail.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch