Chicken Nugget Tasting Room Opens In The North Bay

SEBASTOPOL (LIVE 105) – The owners of HipChick Farms have opened the world’s first chicken nuggets tasting room in the North Bay.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and located at 124 South Main Street in Sebastopol

The Kitchen features flights of HipChicks original, ketchup, and maple chicken chicken fingers, plus their buttermilk chicken sandwiches, meatballs subs, apple cider corndogs, and much more.

Thank you to all who came out yesterday for the opening of The Kitchen! We appreciate and love our community so much. #sebastopol #community #organic #chicken #hipchickfarms #chamberofcommerce #ribboncutting #grandopening A post shared by Hip Chick Farms (@hipchickfarms) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Our #allnatural chicken fingers will be back on @qvc TODAY 2pm-3pm PST! 📺 Don't miss out on some great deals just in time for back to school! A post shared by Hip Chick Farms (@hipchickfarms) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Need an easy picnic plan? Try making organic Chicken finger sliders #yum #easypeasy #chicken #organic #chickennuggets #whatsfordinner #whatsforlunch #kids #eat #hipchickfarms A post shared by Hip Chick Farms (@hipchickfarms) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Local beers & wine are also available. More information available at their website.

