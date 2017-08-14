Chicken Nugget Tasting Room Opens In The North Bay

August 14, 2017 3:52 PM
SEBASTOPOL (LIVE 105) – The owners of HipChick Farms have opened the world’s first chicken nuggets tasting room in the North Bay.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and located at 124 South Main Street in Sebastopol

The Kitchen features flights of HipChicks original, ketchup, and maple chicken chicken fingers, plus their buttermilk chicken sandwiches, meatballs subs, apple cider corndogs, and much more.

Local beers & wine are also available. More information available at their website.

