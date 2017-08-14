Standoff With Gunman In Lake County Leads To Shelter-In-Place Order

August 14, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: CHP, Lake County, Standoff

KELSEYVILLE (CBS SF) — Authorities in Lake County issued an alert late Monday morning for residents in area south of Kelseyville to shelter in place due a standoff with a gunman who opened fire at law enforcement officers.

The alert to area residents warned that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department was involved in an operation near Highway 29 and Sand Creek Road. Drivers are being asked to stay clear of the area and residents in the area between Kelseyville and Kit’s Corner should shelter in place.

Lake County CHP confirmed that an armed man has shot twice at CHP officers on Highway 29 near Sand Hill Road. No injuries have been reported.

CHP officers in an armed standoff with a man in Lake County (Photo: Rev. Dave Thompson)

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, the shooter reportedly was a man wearing red underwear and a red bandanna.

In addition to area CHP and Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, the Press Democrat reported that Lakeport police, the state parks police and Mendocino County Sheriff’s office had also responded. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office SWAT team was also requested, but had not yet been deployed.

The suspect has not been located.  CHP choppers are en route and flying the scene.

CHP spokesperson said that Sand Hill Road is closed from State Rout 281 to the CHP office on Live Oak Drive.

KPIX 5 has a cameraman en route and will report any updates as they become available.

