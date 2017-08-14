Suspects In Twin Peaks Fatal Shooting, Robbery Plead Not Guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people charged with murder in the fatal shooting and robbery of a San Francisco man at the Twin Peaks lookout last month entered not guilty pleas Monday in court.

Fantasy Decuir, a 20-year-old San Francisco resident, and Lamonte Mims, a 19-year-old Patterson resident, face charges including murder, second-degree robbery and inflicting injury on an elderly adult in the July 16 fatal shooting of Edward French.

French was robbed of his camera during the shooting, which occurred around 7:50 a.m.

Decuir and Mims were initially arrested on Aug. 3 in connection with another armed robbery that occurred on July 28 near Saint Mary’s Cathedral before investigators linked them to the Twin Peaks homicide.

Bail has been set at $5 million for Decuir.

Mims, who has previous convictions and arrests for auto burglary and receiving stolen goods, was on probation at the time of the shooting. He had just been released from jail on July 11 as part of a pre-trial diversion program after an arrest on a weapons charge.

He is being held without bail. Both are due back in court on Friday.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.