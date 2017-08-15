Convicted Rapist Found Working At Fresno Rape Crisis Center

FRESNO (CBS News) — Police in Fresno say a convicted rapist arrested for illegally carrying a firearm had been working as a security guard at a rape crisis center in Fresno, reports CBS affiliate KGPE-TV.

Fresno police say they got a tip July 27 that 40-year-old Damon Rodgers, who was convicted of rape and attempted rape in 1998, and released in 2011, was in possession of a firearm, which he is not allowed to have because of his previous convictions. After his arrest, investigators learned Rodgers was working at RCS Frenso, which provides services for sex assault victims.

Rodgers was able to obtain clearance to work as a security guard through the state of California by using a slightly altered name, reported KFSN. The permit is still current, but the state filed paperwork in January to have it revoked because they uncovered his criminal history, the station reports.

Israel Reyes of the Fresno Police Department said there’s no indication Rodgers victimized anyone at the rape crisis center. He said the center worked with an outside security firm and was unaware of Rodger’s conviction.

“Obviously our concern was, Rape Counseling Services provides services for victims who have been sexually assaulted and then you have an individual who is a convicted sex offender for rape and attempted rape working at their facility,” Reyes said. “The optics on that are really bad.”

The crisis center did not return a call for comment form the station.

Police say Rodgers was cooperative during his arrest. He was jailed on $386,000 bail.