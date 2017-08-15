Willie Nelson Is ‘Feeling Better’ After Cutting Concert Short

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Willie Nelson is feeling better after breathing problems forced him to cut his concert short on Sunday, August 13th at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 84-year-old singer left the stage early on in his set and was taken to a local hospital, reports Billboard. Hours later, he tweeted a note to fans to let them know that he was feeling better.

“This is Willie,” he wrote. “I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight. The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”

Nelson canceled several shows in 2017 due to a bad cold and earlier this month he was the target of the second death hoax this year. In a statement to Radio.com on August 3, Nelson’s publicist confirmed that the singer, “Is still not dead again today. He is fine.”

The singer also addressed the death hoaxes on his most recent album God’s Problem Child with the tongue-in-cheek song, “Still Not Dead.”

