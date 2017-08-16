Protests Planned After Alameda Co. Sheriff Retweets White Supremacist

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Immigrant rights groups are planning a protest Wednesday evening in response to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office retweet Monday night of a video posted by white supremacist Richard Spencer.
Groups including the Asian Law Caucus and the California Immigrant Policy Center will gather today at 5:30 p.m. at the sheriff’s office at 1401 Lakeside Drive in Oakland.
The retweet is the latest in what the groups say is a string of racist comments and actions involving the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Greg Ahern’s signing of a letter on behalf of the California State Sheriffs’ Association endorsing Jeff Session’s nomination as U.S. attorney general.
On Tuesday, Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly apologized for the retweet of the prominent white supremacist and said it was accidental.
Kelly said he was researching Spencer because he is a “focal point” of a right-wing rally planned in Berkeley on Aug. 27.
