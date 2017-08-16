Bruce Lee’s Birth At San Francisco Chinese Hospital To Honored With Plaque

August 16, 2017 4:15 PM
VIDEO: WWE Studios’ “Birth of the Dragon” (Official Trailer)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The late San Francisco native Bruce Lee was honored Wednesday afternoon with a plaque at the Chinatown Hospital where he was born, presented by the makers of a new movie about him. Watch the preview above.

Presented by director George Nolfi and actor Phillip Ng, who is set to play Lee in “Birth of the Dragon,” the plaque commemorates Lee’s birth at Chinese Hospital in 1940.

It was presented during a 3:00pm ceremony in front of the hospital at 845 Jackson Street.

The film, set to open nationwide on August 25th, will be set in 1960’s San Francisco and is inspired by a showdown between the young Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man.

Chinese Hospital is a non-profit facility catering to Chinatown’s multicultural, multilingual community, with origins dating back to 1899.

The hospital celebrated the opening of a new 88-bed Patient Tower, replacing an original 1925 building, in April 2016.

Bruce Lee in “Enter The Dragon” (credit: Warner Bros)

Lee, who went on to have an influential but brief film career, died in 1973 at the age of 32 in Hong Kong.

