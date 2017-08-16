Couple Driving Around With Dead Body In Vehicle Arrested

August 16, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: Cayucos, San Luis Obispo County

CAYUCOS (AP) — Authorities in Central California have arrested a homeless couple who had their daughter and a decomposing body in their car.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says Darwin Alaskari and Sherrie Boggess were arrested on Tuesday after deputies noticed a strong odor coming from an SUV parked in Cayucos.

A body was found in the cargo area. Authorities say the couple knew the dead person but it’s unclear why they were driving around with the body.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Authorities say the couple’s 13-year-old daughter was in the car, and Alaskari and Boggess were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment because of her proximity to decomposing human remains and illegal drugs.

The girl was turned over to child welfare officials.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch