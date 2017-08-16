Daniel Craig Confirms ‘Star Wars’ & James Bond Roles With Colbert

NEW YORK (CBS SF) – While promoting his new film Logan Lucky on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, actor Daniel Craig confirmed a long-standing rumor that he did in fact play the Stormtrooper guarding Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Colbert pulled out a photo of scene from the movie where Daisy Ridley’s restrained character is with a Stormtrooper. Colbert then says “I’d like to know how this came about.”“I slept with J.J. Abrams,” Craig jokes.

Then Craig admitted that at the time, both Star Wars and James Bond was filming at Pinewood Studios in England. Where he and his good friend, Ben Dixon, a liaison on set would usually talk.

During one conversation, Craig asked how things were for Dixon, relating to working on Star Wars. “Fantastic, wonderful, J.J.’s amazing! It’s going to be great.” Dixon replied.

Craig immediately asked “Could I be in it?”

Dixon went on to talk to Abrams about Craig’s request and came back with an offer. “We’re shooting a Stormtrooper scene, this weekend.” Dixon explained. “Do you want to do it?” and the rest became fanboy history.

Logan Lucky hits theaters this Friday, August 18th.



