Elvis Fans Mark 40th Anniversary of His Death

August 16, 2017 1:25 PM
VIDEO: Fans Celebrate The Life of Elvis Presley, 40 Years After His Death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS SF/AP) — Elvis Presley fans in a long line are making the slow, solemn walk up the driveway of Graceland to pay their respects to the late singer on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Visitors queue to enter the Graceland mansion of Elvis Presley on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN / With AFP Story by Jennie MATTHEW: Elvis: 40 years since the death of an American icon (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Elvis Presley’s Graceland (credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands of devotees of the rock ‘n’ roll icon lined up for hours to save their places in the procession Tuesday night. They held candles and walked along the graves of Presley and his relatives at the Meditation Garden at Graceland, his former home-turned-museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Priscilla Presley, the performers’ former wife, and Lisa Marie Presley, their daughter, thanked the crowd for their love and dedication.

Fans from around the world come to Graceland each year on the anniversary of Presley’s death to honor his life and career. He died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977.

For the first time in nearly four decades, fans had to pay a fee to participate in the candlelight vigil, which runs into Wednesday. Fans were able to watch the vigil from the street in front of Graceland, free of charge.

