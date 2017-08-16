Fuel Spill To Close Highway 1 At Salt Point Until Friday

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – State Highway 1 will remain closed until Friday in both directions at Salt Point State Park in Sonoma County because of a tanker-truck that rolled over while carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuels late Tuesday night.
The crash was reported at 10:37 p.m. near the state park entrance on Highway 1.
Roughly 1,500 gallons of fuel leaked out of a ruptured tank. It didn’t get into a waterway, but the trucking company hired a cleanup contractor and dispatched another truck to recover the remaining fuel.
Sonoma County’s hazardous materials team assisted by performing a “stinger operation,” puncturing the overturned tank and transferring the remaining fuel inside to another truck. They’ll remain on scene to observe as the cleanup continues.
The closure of Highway 1 is expected to remain in place until 2 p.m. Friday, according to Caltrans.
