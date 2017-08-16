Gunman Opens Fire On Interstate 880 In Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward.

According to CHP Officer Joseph Fowler, the CHP received a report at about 10 p.m. of shots fired on northbound Highway 880 near Jackson Street.

CHP officers responded but were unable to locate any vehicles in the area. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes while officers searched the area, Fowler said.

At 10:40 p.m., CHP officials learned that a juvenile victim drove to the Hayward Police Department, Fowler said.

According to Fowler, the victim’s vehicle was carrying another juvenile victim. There were no injuries to either of them, Fowler said.

The shooting occurred a day after another shooting on the same highway in San Leandro.

In the earlier case, a man was shot in the head on southbound Highway 880 near Washington Avenue in what CHP investigators think may have been a road rage incident.

Three other people inside the victim’s vehicle were uninjured. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not yet being released.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan but more information on the vehicle or suspect was not immediately available.

