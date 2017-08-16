North Bay Man Arrested After Illegal Rifles Found In Traffic Stop

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly possessing illegal assault rifles after pulling him over for a broken brake light in Santa Rosa on Tuesday afternoon.

Cory Upchurch was stopped just after 3 p.m. in the area of Guerneville Road and Cleveland Avenue and told the deputy that his license was suspended, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was able to confirm Upchurch’s license was suspended and that he was on probation. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputy found two rifles in a black garbage back in the backseat, sheriff’s officials said.

The rifles had illegal pistol grips and flash suppressors, sheriff’s officials said. One was a Kel-Tec .223-caliber rifle and the other was a CN Romarm 7.62x39mm rifle.

Upchurch was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession and transport of illegal assault rifles, driving on a suspended license and probation violation. He is being held on $60,000 bail, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy also located a small amount of methamphetamine and some syringes in a backpack belonging to Upchurch’s girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car. The deputy issued her a misdemeanor citation and she was released from the scene.

