Organizers Postpone Google Protests

August 16, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Diversity, Google, Mountain View, Protests, Silicon Valley

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Protests planned at Google offices in the Bay Area and around the country over the firing of an employee who questioned company diversity efforts have been postponed.

A statement on the “March on Google” website says Saturday’s protests were being canceled because of threats from what it called “Alt Left terrorist groups.”

Protest organizers didn’t respond to requests for information about the alleged threats or which authorities were notified about them.

The planned events in Pittsburgh and eight other locations were in reaction to Google’s firing of a software engineer who argued that biological differences helped explain why women are underrepresented at the company.

The protest group is accusing news organizations of falsely characterizing the protests as “organized by Nazi sympathizers” despite what it describes as its “clear and straightforward statements denouncing bigotry and hatred.”

