Stream Metallica’s Last North American Show Wednesday Night

August 16, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Canada, Hardwired, Live Stream, Metallica, Tour
VIDEO: Check out the live stream, here.

 
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Metallica fans could very well break the internet Wednesday night, August 16th, when the metal legends live stream the final North American show on their Hardwired tour from Edmonton, Canada.

The band will get a few weeks off after tonight’s gig and then hit the road again in September for run of dates throughout Europe.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:45p EST/7:45p PST.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch