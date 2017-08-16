Stream Metallica’s Last North American Show Wednesday Night

VIDEO: Check out the live stream, here.
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Metallica fans could very well break the internet Wednesday night, August 16th, when the metal legends live stream the final North American show on their Hardwired tour from Edmonton, Canada.
The band will get a few weeks off after tonight’s gig and then hit the road again in September for run of dates throughout Europe.
The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:45p EST/7:45p PST.
