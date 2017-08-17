3 Suspects Charged With Murder Of Hayward Dad Shot Walking Infant Son

ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Three East Bay residents have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting that killed a Hayward father as he walked his infant son in a stroller last month, according to authorities.

The arrests are in connection with the slaying of Hayward resident Daniel Deltoro, who was shot and killed while taking his son on a walk in the 200 block of Willow Avenue in the Cherryland neighborhood at about 2:45 p.m. on July 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following nearly a month of investigation, deputies arrested 25-year-old Pablo Mendoza of Hayward, 26-year-old Brandon Follings of Hayward, and 26-year-old Valerie Boden of Alameda, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said investigators believe the shooting was a result of gang activity and had “a specific targeted intent.”

Deltoro “had left gang life behind and was moving forward in a positive direction with his life when this happened,” Kelly said, calling the shooting “very unfortunate.”

He said the fact that Deltoro was pushing an infant when he was shot was “pretty shocking to the community” and “our investigators worked very hard on this.”

Jail records showed Mendoza was booked into jail Thursday and is due in court on Monday for arraignment, while Follings was booked into jail on Aug. 5 and is next due in court on Aug. 31 for a plea hearing.

Jail records did not show that Boden was currently in jail in Alameda County, but Kelly said she was arrested days after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721 or an anonymous tip line at (510) 667-3622.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.