Brand New Announce ‘Science Fiction’ Album, San Francisco Tour Stop

VIDEO: Brand New – Sic Transit Gloria…Glory Fades (Music Video)
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Emo rock legends ‘Brand New’ have returned with a brand new album, Science Fiction. It’s the band’s first new full-length since the release of Daisy back in 2009.
Brand New will support the album with headlining set at the High & Low Festival on September 9th in San Bernardino, CA, and a stop at The Warfield in San Francisco on September 11th. Followed by two-week tour that includes this year’s Voodoo Festival in New Orleans on October 27-29.
See the band’s album artwork and tracklisting below:
- Lit Me Up
- Can’t Get It Out
- Waste
- Could Never Be Heaven
- Same Logic/Teeth
- 137
- Out of Mana
- In the Water
- Desert
- No Control
- 451
- Batter Up
See the band’s tour itinerary below:
09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival
09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/16 – Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/21 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome
10/25 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Brixton O2 Academy
11/19 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
