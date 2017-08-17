Brand New Announce ‘Science Fiction’ Album, San Francisco Tour Stop

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Emo rock legends ‘Brand New’ have returned with a brand new album, Science Fiction. It’s the band’s first new full-length since the release of Daisy back in 2009.

Brand New will support the album with headlining set at the High & Low Festival on September 9th in San Bernardino, CA, and a stop at The Warfield in San Francisco on September 11th. Followed by two-week tour that includes this year’s Voodoo Festival in New Orleans on October 27-29.

See the band’s album artwork and tracklisting below:

  1. Lit Me Up
  2. Can’t Get It Out
  3. Waste
  4. Could Never Be Heaven
  5. Same Logic/Teeth
  6. 137
  7. Out of Mana
  8. In the Water
  9. Desert
  10. No Control
  11. 451
  12. Batter Up

See the band’s tour itinerary below:
09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival
09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/16 – Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/21 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome
10/25 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Brixton O2 Academy
11/19 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

