Raiders CB Sean Smith Arrested For Felony Assault

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Raider cornerback Sean Smith was arrested by authorities Thursday on charges of felony assault and battery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Smith, who signed a $40 million contract last season, allegedly attacked his sister’s boyfriend on July 4 in Old Town Pasadena, the release issued by the District Attorney’s office said.

Smith allegedly beat and then stomped on the victim’s head near the corner of Arroyo Parkway and Colorado Boulevard early in the morning of July 4, the prosecutor said.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Stogel said the 30-year-old Smith faces one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

If convicted as charged, Smith faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned is scheduled on Sept. 29 in Department D of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pasadena Branch.

The case remains under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

The Oakland Raiders have not issued a comment in the case.