Shooting In San Jose Leaves 1 Dead, Another Wounded

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in San Jose’s Japantown which left one male victim dead and another victim with life-threatening injuries.
At 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in 300 block of East Taylor Street, police said.
Upon arrival, officers located two shooting victims with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the suspects fled on foot and they have not been apprehended, according to police.
Further information was not immediately available.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed