Shooting In San Jose Leaves 1 Dead, Another Wounded

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in San Jose’s Japantown which left one male victim dead and another victim with life-threatening injuries.

At 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in 300 block of East Taylor Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located two shooting victims with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the suspects fled on foot and they have not been apprehended, according to police.

Further information was not immediately available.

