Tow Truck Driver Shot In The Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A tow truck driver was shot in San Francisco’s Mission District on
Wednesday afternoon while towing a vehicle, police said.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was towing a vehicle in the 1300 block of Alabama Street, about a block away from Garfield Square, around 3:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
The towed vehicle was blocking traffic on the residential street when another driver pulled up alongside the tow truck driver and shot him, police said.
The suspect, described only as a man in his late 20s, then fled north on Alabama Street.
The tow truck driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.
