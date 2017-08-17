Two Children Killed In Horrific Oakland Crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two young children were killed late Wednesday night in a horrific two-vehicle accident that left three others hospitalized, authorities said.

Oakland police said the crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 55th Ave.

A Chrysler 300 was traveling west on International and collided with a Chevrolet HHR that was traveling east and was turning to northbound 55th Avenue, according to police.

Five people from the two vehicles were taken to hospitals, including the two children — ages 11 and 6 — who were taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

The drivers and another passenger were listed in stable condition.

Both drivers and all of the passengers were Oakland residents, according to police.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.