Anderson East Reveals New Song ‘All On My Mind’

Filed Under: All On My Mind, All-American Road Show, Anderson East, Chris Stapleton, Mountain View, Shoreline Amphitheatre, Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Country singer Anderson East has released a new single, “All On My Mind,” which features none other than Ed Sheeran among its songwriters. The song comes with an official music video. Watch it here.

East will likely perform the new single when he makes his first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next month on September 5th.

anderson east credit joshua black wilkins1 Anderson East Reveals New Song All On My Mind

Anderson East (credit: Joshua Black Wilkins)

Related:
Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Join 11th Annual ACM Honors Performance Lineup

Following an appearance at Denmark’s Tondor Festival (Aug. 26-27), East will hit the road with Chris Stapleton for a handful of dates as part of Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour, including a stop at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Friday September 1st.

See East’s upcoming tour itinerary below:

08/26-27—Tonder, Denmark @ Tonder Festival
08/31—Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center*
09/01—Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
09/02—Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
09/08—Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*
09/09 —Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center*
09/15—Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
09/16—Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*
09/27—Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront Wednesday
10/22—Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Jazz Holiday

*as part of “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch