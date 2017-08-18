Off-Duty Oakland Firefighters Gunned Down In San Jose Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An off-duty Oakland firefighter was killed and another wounded in a late Thursday night shooting in San Jose.
San Jose police said they received a call at 9:37 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 300 block of East Taylor Street.
Upon arrival, officers located two shooting victims with life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where one of the firefighters died of their injuries.
The second firefighter was listed in stable condition. A procession of Oakland firefighters traveled to the hospital to keep vigil on their fallen comrades.
No other information was immediately available.