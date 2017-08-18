Robin Thicke, Model Expecting Baby On Alan Thicke’s Birthday

Filed Under: April Love Geary, Baby, Expecting, Pregnant, Robin Thicke
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: April Love Geary and Robin Thicke arrive at the National Geographic 'Before The Flood' Screening at Bing Theatre At LACMA on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for National Geographic Channel)
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke (credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

(AP) – Robin Thicke’s girlfriend is pregnant, and their baby is due on the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.

April Love Geary made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday alongside a sonogram image. She writes that “the due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!” The actor died in December at age 69.

Robin Thicke has been dating the 22-year-old model since his divorce from actress Paula Patton in 2015. This would be the second child for the 40-year-old Thicke. His son with Patton, Julian, was born in 2010.

Thicke’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that the couple is expecting a child but had no further comment.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch