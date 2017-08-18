Man Turns Himself In To Santa Rosa Police Saying He May Have Killed Girlfriend

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly killed his girlfriend Friday morning in Santa Rosa has turned himself in, according to police.
Nery Israel Estrada Margos, 38, walked into the front lobby at the Santa Rosa police department around 6:54 a.m. and told them he had assaulted his girlfriend and thought she might be dead.
Officers went to an apartment on Russell Avenue that Estrada Margos shared with the victim, 42-year-old Veronica Cabrera Ramirez. She was found unresponsive, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they lived together for roughly 9 months and that the victim had a restraining order against the suspect that was issued after a domestic violence arrest on Aug 2. They were still living together, however.
Estrado Margos was arrested on suspicion of homicide.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (707) 543-3590.
