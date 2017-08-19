Activist, Comedian Dick Gregory Dies at 84

VIDEO: Dick Gregory Takes On Trump Voters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Gregory, who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health, has died. He was 84.

Gregory’s son, Christian, told The Associated his father died late Saturday in Washington, D.C. after being hospitalized for about a week. He had suffered a severe bacterial infection.

Gregory was one of the first black comedians to find mainstream success with white audiences in the early 1960s. He rose from an impoverished childhood in St. Louis to become a celebrated satirist who deftly commented upon racial divisions at the dawn of the civil rights movement.

He also ran for president in 1968 as the Peace and Freedom party candidate.

He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight.He taught us how to live.Dick Gregory was committed to justice.I miss him already. #RIP pic.twitter.com/3CfpM2O17D — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 20, 2017

I've known Dick Gregory since I was 16 years old. A true, committed, and consistent freedom fighter. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/4OelJucrbF — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 20, 2017

Very sad to hear we lost this treasure today. I 1st got to meet him as a young girl. His impact & legacy is everlasting!#ripdickgregory 🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/X0bgOFnP6F — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory lived an amazing, revolutionary life. A groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice. RIP — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 20, 2017

Sad! #RipDickGregory – activist comedian writer, always stood up for what was right with wit, intellect & unwavering conviction. Big loss. https://t.co/hVC3iNjyEM — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory was a friend and a great inspiration for my entire life ,his energy is now absorbed back into the whole he lives thru us 🕉 — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 20, 2017

About being black in America Dick Gregory has passed away, Condolences to his family and to us who won't have his insight 2 lean on

R.I.P — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory's unflinching honesty & courage, inspired us to fight, live, laugh & love despite it all. #RestInPowerhttps://t.co/RQjmQBjob6 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 20, 2017

You taught us and loved us. Thank you, #DickGregory. pic.twitter.com/uYytZ3PIKy — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory, God Bless your Soul and may Angels guide thee to thy rest! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 20, 2017

We've lost two people from that wall since then. Legendary news anchor, Jim Vance and now the legendary Dick Gregory. — Donnie Simpson (@DonnieSimpson) August 20, 2017

