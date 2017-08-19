Activist, Comedian Dick Gregory Dies at 84

Filed Under: Activist, Civil rights, Comedian, Death, Dick Gregory
WASHINGTON - JANUARY 17: Comedian Dick Gregory poses for a portrait during the 'Audacity Of Hope Ball' January 17, 2009 in Washington, DC. The 'Audacity Of Hope Ball' is one of several pre-Inauguration events being held around the DC area. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)
Dick Gregory (credit: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)
VIDEO: Dick Gregory Takes On Trump Voters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Gregory, who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health, has died. He was 84.

MORE PHOTOS: Notable Deaths 2017 – PT. I

Gregory’s son, Christian, told The Associated his father died late Saturday in Washington, D.C. after being hospitalized for about a week. He had suffered a severe bacterial infection.

Notable Deaths 2017

(credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Gregory was one of the first black comedians to find mainstream success with white audiences in the early 1960s. He rose from an impoverished childhood in St. Louis to become a celebrated satirist who deftly commented upon racial divisions at the dawn of the civil rights movement.

He also ran for president in 1968 as the Peace and Freedom party candidate.


© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch