Historic Winery In Sunol Damaged In 2-Alarm Fire

SUNOL (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire in Sunol Friday evening caused significant damage to the historic tasting room of a Sunol winery, according to Alameda County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters first responded at 5:34 p.m. to Elliston Vineyards located at 463 Kilkare Road, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the three-story building’s attic but the building sustained significant water damage throughout.

A wedding reception was taking place when the blaze broke out, according to fire officials. The event was relocated and no injuries were reported.

Elliston Vineyards Fire Response

Firefighters at the Elliston Vineyards tasting room after a 2-alarm blaze damaged the historic stone winery on Friday evening. (Alameda County Fire Dept. via Twitter)

The stone building was built in late 1800s and is listed on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places, according to the winery’s website.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

