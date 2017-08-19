San Jose Police Release Sketches of 2 Suspects Sought in May Homicide

Filed Under: Crime, Homicide Investigation, San Jose police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are asking the public for help in finding two suspects in a homicide that happened in San Jose in May.

The two are suspects in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old George Garza of San Jose on May 18, police said.

Police describe the suspects as a white man around 20-22 years old, blond, 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing multi-colored flannel, and a Hispanic man in his early twenties, 5 feet 8 inches tall, short black hair and goatee, wearing a black T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Garza, a San Jose resident, was the victim of a shooting reported May 18 in the area of South First Street and Edwards Avenue, according to police.

Homicide Investigation in San Jose

(SJPD)

Officers arrived and found him suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Garza was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza or Detective Todd Jennings of the San Jose Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch