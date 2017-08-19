San Jose Police Release Sketches of 2 Suspects Sought in May Homicide

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are asking the public for help in finding two suspects in a homicide that happened in San Jose in May.
The two are suspects in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old George Garza of San Jose on May 18, police said.
Police describe the suspects as a white man around 20-22 years old, blond, 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing multi-colored flannel, and a Hispanic man in his early twenties, 5 feet 8 inches tall, short black hair and goatee, wearing a black T-shirt and a baseball cap.
Garza, a San Jose resident, was the victim of a shooting reported May 18 in the area of South First Street and Edwards Avenue, according to police.
Officers arrived and found him suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Garza was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza or Detective Todd Jennings of the San Jose Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.
