Small Plane Flying From Bay Area To Oregon Eclipse-Viewing Site Crashes, Killing 2

MADRAS, Ore. (CBS/AP) — Two people died Saturday afternoon in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkin says the crash at about 2 p.m. about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport started a brush fire on a cliff.

Plane Crash in Central Oregon

A fatal plane crash started a brush fire near Madras Ore. (CBS)

The pilot and passenger both died in the crash.

KPIX has learned the plane was registered to a Menlo Park man and it took off from the San Carlos airport at about 11 o’clock Saturday morning.

“I heard the plane coming in and I heard it sputtering some — which is not uncommon, we hear it quite often — so I didn’t really think much about it and then, a few seconds later, I heard the impact,” Madras resident Michele Quinn told KOIN-TV.

Campers have been gathering at the airport for Monday’s eclipse.

About 200,000 people are expected in the area that’s considered a prime viewing spot as the moon completely blots out the sun.

