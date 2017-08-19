South Fork Fire Forces Evacuation of Wawona in Yosemite National Park

WAWONA (CBS/AP) — Authorities have issued an evacuation order for the small town of Wawona as a week-old fire in Yosemite National Park grows and air quality in the area reaches a hazardous level.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire grew to 2,903 acres, or 4 1/2 square miles, overnight due to winds from thunderstorms. Local authorities ordered those in Wawona to evacuate by 4 p.m. Saturday as air quality is expected to worsen.

The town, which has a population of 1,000 to 2,000 at any given time, is about 1 1/2 miles from the fire. The evacuation order includes the historic Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel.

The fire has closed campgrounds and trails in the park since it began last Sunday. It’s 10 percent contained.

South Fork Fire

Dawn view of the South Fork wildfire burning near Wawona on Aug. 17. (Sierra Fire Watch via Twitter)

