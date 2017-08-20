Artist Spotlight On Bren Bataclan

Artist, Bren Bataclan

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Artist Bren Bataclan’s work is not usually found on the walls of a gallery, but can actually be found anywhere. Sometimes on park benches, sometimes stairs, sometimes all over a city.

In fact, Bren has given away over 2,700 of his paintings, in all 50 states and in 70 different countries, all for the price of a simple smile.

Watch Bay Sunday’s host Kenny Choi’s conversation with this generous Bay Area-native and find out what drives him.



Find more about Bren and his unique work at bataclan.com.

