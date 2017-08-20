Proposal Would Commit California To Slow Shrinking Of Salton Sea

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — Months after California outlined a $383 million plan to slow the shrinking of the state’s largest lake, agencies will try to make sure officials honor the commitment.
The plan announced in March involves building ponds at the ends of the Salton Sea, a salty, desert lake that has suffered a string of environmental setbacks since the 1970s.
Agencies in the Imperial Valley questioned whether the state would follow through.
Now the Imperial Irrigation District and other agencies have negotiated an agreement with state officials that would ease those concerns by holding California accountable for its pledges under the 10-year plan.
The Desert Sun newspaper reported Saturday that the State Water Resources Control Board will discuss the tentative agreement and hear public comments at a Sept. 7 meeting in Sacramento.
