Three Suspects Arrested After 580 Pursuit

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Three men who allegedly tried to burglarize cars in a Pleasanton fitness club parking lot tried to flee but were quickly caught early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 1:41 a.m., a resident called police and reported that he saw men attempting to burglarize cars in the Club Sport parking lot at 7090 Johnson Drive, according to police.

The resident said the men were driving a white 2003 Toyota 4-Runner and told police which direction they were going. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver of the 4-Runner committed several traffic violations as he tried to shake the police, then got on eastbound Interstate Highway 580,

according to police. Officers pursued and the driver stopped on the right shoulder just west of the Hacienda Drive offramp.

Richardo Velazquez, 31, of Hayward, allegedly got out of the driver’s seat and ran, police said. Though the officers didn’t pursue him, Velazquez jumped a three-foot-high cement wall and fell many feet to a dirt trail.

Velazquez was injured in the fall and was taken into custody, then brought to a hospital for treatment.

The officers detained the other two passengers in the 4-Runner and searched them, according to police. The search yielded burglary tools, including shaved keys in the passengers’ possession.

The officers searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

The two passengers, Dameon Phillips, 40, of Oakland, and Gregory Robinson, 41, also of Oakland, were arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail.