49ers Hawkeye Connection

Filed Under: CJ Beathard, George Kittle, Iowa Hawkeyes, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — Quarterback C.J. Beathard is making his case to be the 49ers backup, and he’s doing with help from an old friend.

Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, Beathard found tight end George Kittle for a 29-yard touchdown. It was the 49ers only touchdown from scrimmage in the 33-14 loss to the Denver Broncos.

It wasn’t the first time Beathard hit Kittle for a touchdown — in fact its 12th time the duo has found an end zone connection. From 2013-2016 they played together for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and were both drafted by the 49ers in April. Beathard in the third round, Kittle in the fifth.

After four years wearing Iowa black and yellow, their relationship hasn’t changed much since donning the scarlet and gold in the NFL.

gettyimages 614892562 49ers Hawkeye Connection

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – OCTOBER 15: George Kittle #46 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with a reception 22 yards for a first down against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 15, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa defeated Purdue 49-35. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

gettyimages 610176056 49ers Hawkeye Connection

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 24: C.J. Beathard #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates the win with fans after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Point Solutions Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Piscataway, New Jersey.The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 14-7. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“He is the most competitive person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Kittle. “He’ll get upset about a ping-pong game… playing video games.”

That competitive nature has played out on the football field. Beathard leads the 49ers with 211 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Beathard is competing with Matt Barkley to be Brian Hoyer’s backup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch