7 Displaced By Fire In San Francisco’s Merced Heights

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least seven people were displaced Monday night after a fire
broke out at a home in San Francisco’s Merced Heights neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The blaze occurred in the 600 block of Garfield Street, fire officials said on social media at 7:50 p.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. No injures were reported.

The displaced residents, whom are all adults, are being assisted by the American Red Cross as well as city services, according to fire officials.

