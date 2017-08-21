Colorful Stray Iguana Found In Fremont

FREMONT (CBS SF) — An East Bay animal shelter is trying to track down the owner of a colorful stray iguana police found.

An officer answered a call and rescued the colorful reptile from the bushes outside an apartment complex in the area of Warm Springs and Warren.

“A citizen called in very excited and said I have an animal lizard in my front porch bush area. It’s about 3 feet long and looks like a big dragon lizard,” said Animal Service Officer Ron Nicolls. “When I got there, he was this beautiful blue iguana sitting there just chilling out.”

Officer Nicolls snapped a photo of the little guy among the flowers and says it was one of the best he has ever taken.

When he turned the iguana in to the Tri-City Animal Shelter, he was blue.

“A nice bright blue, very vivid in color, generally those are island iguanas, kind of rare in the States,” he said.

Now the stray iguana is is a lovely shade of green, and ready to go home once his owner shows up.

The owner, or anyone with information about the owners whereabouts should call the Tri-City Animal Shelter at (510) 790-6640.