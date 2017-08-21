Giants Minor League Team Undergoes Eclipse Delay

KAISER, Ore. (CBS SF) — While rain delays are quite common to professional baseball, the Giants minor league affiliate Kaiser-Salem Volcanos will be making history Monday morning when they undergo an eclipse delay.

Thousands of people have flocked to the area to view the total eclipse of the sun so it wasn’t surprising that baseball fans began streaming into the Volcanos parking lot at 3:30 a.m.

“It’s just going to be such a spectacle,” Volcanos owner Jerry Walker told KPIX 5. “It’s the first ever sporting event that has delayed due to an eclipse. It’s bringing people from all over the country. People were flowing into this parking lot at 3:30 this morning. It’s awesome.”

The Volcanos will be wearing special eclipse jerseys and safety glasses were being handed out to the fans.

“It will be a day to remember,” Walker said.

The Volcanos will be taking on the Hillsboro Hops in the Class A Northwest League game that gets underway at 9:35 a.m. just prior to the beginning of the eclipse.