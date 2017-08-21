Last Foundations Of Old Bay Bridge To Be Imploded This Fall

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The last marine foundations of the east span of the old Bay Bridge will be removed from San Francisco Bay this fall, Caltrans officials announced Monday.

The remaining 13 foundations will be imploded between Labor Day and Nov. 13.

Caltrans officials said the schedule means the work will be completed one year ahead of schedule and save taxpayers nearly $10 million.

The implosions starting Sept. 2 will be done every other weekend.

Caltrans officials said multiple piers will be removed on certain days.

Caltrans officials said the impact to water quality, marine mammals and fish will be monitored before, during and after the implosions.

November is a good time to do the work because the fewest number of fish and marine mammals will be present in the area, according to Caltrans officials.

Brief impacts to water quality are expected but turbidity is expected to dissipate in just over an hour.

Studies based on the implosions of other foundations in 2015 and 2016 showed that there are minimal impacts to fish and marine mammals.

Last year, piers E4 and E5 were removed. Pier E3 was removed in 2015. The new eastern span of the bridge opened in September 2013.

To protect motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists, Caltrans officials will close the new bridge on a rolling basis. The pedestrian/bicycle path will also be closed on some days.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.