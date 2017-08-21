Oregon Minor League Baseball Game Becomes 1st To Have Eclipse Delay

KEIZER, Ore. (CBS SF) — An early start for a minor league baseball game in Oregon assured an historic in-game stoppage for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Fans arrived as early as 5:00 a.m. for the game between the Salem-Kaiser Volcanoes and the visiting Hillborough Hops. The Volcanoes, a San Francisco Giants Single-A farm team, moved the start time up to 9:45 a.m. as the eclipe was nearing totality.

Major League Baseball had authorized the game to be halted for the eclipse. After a long top-of-the-first inning in which the Hops scored three runs, the umpires halted the game shortly after 10:15 a.m. to allow the 5,287 fans to see the real show.

Following a delay of 58 minutes, the game resumed in the bottom of the first inning.

The game marked the first professional baseball game to be delayed by a solar eclipse. The ball used for the game’s ceremonial first pitch will be sent to the baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.