San Francisco Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman From Apartment Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued an unconscious elderly woman early Monday as flames engulfed her Sacramento Street apartment, officials said.

Fire officials said they received a 911 call reporting the fire in a 9th floor apartment at the large John F. Kennedy Towers — a senior housing site

run by the San Francisco Housing Authority — at 1:05 a.m.

Arriving firefighters raced into the building and up to the 9th floor. As they forced their way into the apartment and were met with smoke, heat, and visible fire.

They felt something behind the door and discovered the body of an elderly woman. She was unconscious and barely breathing.

The two rescuers carried the victim the woman to the street level while performing life saving techniques. Paramedics took over care from there. She was taken to St Francis Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Firefighters were able to limit the damage to one apartment. Cause of the fire remained under investigation.