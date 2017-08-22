Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In San Francisco

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

For the rest of the USA, Labor Day is the bookend event (together with Independence Day) that open and close the summer season. But not in San Francisco! Everybody knows that when Karl the Fog rolls back out, September and October bring the most summery weather of the year.

Meantime, across the bay in Sausalito, the 65th Annual Sausalito Art Festival will attract thousands on Sept. 2 through Sept. 4. If you’re staying in the city, mark your calendar for these indoor and outdoor events over the long holiday weekend, Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

San Francisco Comic Con

Moscone Center West800 Howard St.San Francisco, CA 94107Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

Comic Con is coming to San Francisco over Labor Day Weekend. Get autographs and photos with your favorite comic book stars. This year’s celebrity lineup includes Sean Astin, Nichelle Nichols, Cary Elwes, Brianna Hildebrand, and Ray Park, plus others. Collectors and fans can meet artists and check out hundreds of exhibitor stands to browse or buy comic books, magazines, art, toys, Star Wars and Star Trek collectible items and more. Billed as a family-friendly event, admission is free for children 12 and under.

Free Shakespeare In The Park

Three free performances of the classic tragedy “Hamlet” take place out-of-doors in the Presidio on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Each is scheduled for curtain up at 2 p.m., with a brief intro aimed at families at 1:30 p.m., so be there early to settle in on the lawn with a blanket and a picnic. The 35th anniversary production is the first-ever “Hamlet” in the history of SF Shakes’ free Shakespeare in the Park.

San Francisco Giants

AT&T Park24 Willie Mays PlazaSan Francisco, CA 94107(415) 972-2000Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

The San Francisco Giants are in town this Labor Day Weekend, taking on the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday (night game at 7:15 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday (day games at 1:05 p.m.). P.S. It looks like the home team could use some extra support this season. More baseball, perhaps? Across the bay, the Oakland A’s take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday, Sept. 4 at 1:05 p.m.

Union Square Live

333 Post StreetSan Francisco, CA 94108Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Union Square outdoor stage is a busy place with a variety of free cultural performances sprinkled throughout the week, mostly in the afternoons on Wednesdays and Sundays. Performance events in the heart of the city include salsa dancing, blues sounds, swing music and dance, jazz sounds, circus arts, country music, film nights, Filipino world music, opera, tango dancing, Hawaiian dance, and Brazilian music. Visit the website to view the updated 2017 event lineup for the Sunday afternoon of Labor Day Weekend.

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

On the esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens is staging a free, live musical performance that’s fun for kids. Kugelplex with special vocalist guest, Bay Area’s Linda Tillery, perform wild and lively dance and party music for 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon. This five-piece group of musicians on violin, bass, clarinet, percussion, guitar, and accordion has performed with Joan Baez, the Oakland Symphony, the Klezmatics’ Frank London and Kitka.