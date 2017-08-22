Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Strikes Coast Off San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A small earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco early Tuesday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck at 6:36 a.m. near the San Andreas Fault, about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach.
Visitors to the USGS website from San Francisco, Marin County reported feeling light shaking. There are no reports of any damage or injuries.
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
