Santa Maria Slaying Triggers Amber Alert

SANTA MARIA (CBS SF) — A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 9-year-old boy who was abducted after a fatal shooting in Santa Maria, authorities said.

The shooting was reported Monday in the 200 block of North College Drive, where arriving officers found a person dead at the scene, according to a Santa Maria Police Department news release.

No other details of the shooting have been released.

Authorities said Daniel Morozov was abducted from the shooting scene. He is described as white, 4-feet-9, 90 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He is believed to have been abducted by 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov, who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not said what the relationship is between the boy and Konstantin.

Authorities asked that state residents be on the lookout for a blue 2015 Volkswagen Golf hatchback with California license plate 7JGG242.