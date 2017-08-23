Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team Up For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

VIDEO: Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Preview
By Robyn Collins
(RADIO.COM) – Pop star Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane were featured in the Tuesday night episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke.
The unlikely duo bust into a broadway tune, “Suddenly Seymour,” from Little Shop of Horrors, with an F-bomb punctuating the fun.
The Nickelodeon alum also gives an online shoutout to the growing Audrey II riding along in the backseat.
